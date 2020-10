On October 2, 2020, at about 9:00 p.m., an inmate was found to have been the victim of an assault at Beaver Creek institution, a multi-level security federal institution.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff and transported to South Muskoka Hospital by Paramedics to receive treatment.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

Bracebridge OPP have need notified.