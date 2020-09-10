Barrie And Stroud Tim Hortons To Support RVH And Hospice Muskoka Through Smile Cookie Campaign

The charitable Smile Cookie campaign comes back next week, and Tim Hortons locations in Barrie and Stroud have chosen the birthing unit at ​​Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) as well as Hospice Simcoe as the beneficiaries for this year’s fundraising.

The full $1 from every Smile Cookie sold in Barrie and Stroud from Sept. 14 to 20 will support RVH and Hospice Muskoka. Customers can get Smile Cookies by visiting Tim Hortons locations, by making an order through a delivery service or by placing a bulk pre-order for larger quantities. Both RVH and the hospice have received support through the Smile Cookie campaign in the past and this year they’re two of 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across the country receiving funding through the campaign. Kelly Hubbard, executive director of Hospice Simcoe, said in a statement that she and her team are grateful to the Barrie and Stroud Tim Hortons for their ongoing support.

“We are very excited to be participating in the Smile Cookie campaign this year!” Hubbard said. “All proceeds will go directly to programs and services that support people who are dying or bereaved in our community. Now, more than ever, our services of providing high quality care and support are needed.”

At RVH, the Smile Cookie funding will support future renovations and expansion of the birthing unit, according to Charmaine Smith, manager of RVH’s Birthing Unit and Obstetrics.

Last year, the Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $9.8 million across the country, including a total of $151,004.26 raised in Barrie. RVH and Hospice Muskoka each received $75,502.13, and the Tim Hortons teams in Barrie and Stroud are excited to support them again this year.

“It’s such a pleasure to partner with RVH and Hospice Simcoe as they do such impactful work in this region,” said Barrie Tim Hortons owner and operator Johnny Mizzoni in a statement. “Our team members craft each Smile Cookie with care and are proud to serve them to guests who come in throughout the week to support such a great cause.”