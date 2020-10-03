Bala Is Still Open Over The Harvest Season And Online Artist Stores Available

A letter from the 2020 Bala Cranberry Festival Board of Directors

Since 1984 the Bala Cranberry Festival has been able to support in extending the tourist season in Bala and surrounding areas with its annual event. Hosting the event brings over $1 million in consumer spending. The weekend provides enough additional sales to support many of the small business owners of Bala through the winter months.

Although the Festival is not happening this year, shop owners in Bala are still open! In fact, many plan on staying open until late October, or beyond. The cranberry harvest has begun at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery…have you considered participating in harvest activities at the farm? It is required to pre-book and pre-pay for all harvest activities this year. For shopping in their store no appointment is necessary,

however COVID procedures are in place. Please visit https://www.cranberry.ca for more information.

Have you seen the fall colours? Come and see for yourself! We hope that visitors spread their time in Muskoka out over the entire harvest season rather than just the weekend after Thanksgiving. You can still experience the cranberry season in Muskoka by hopping on the Muskoka Cranberry Route. Learn more at: https://www.muskokacranberryroute.ca

Don’t miss out on treasures available from many of the artists and vendors that sell at the Cranberry Festival! Please visit our Bala Business and Festival Artist web page, where you can shop online, with direct links to online shops. https://www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca/support-our-artists

Bala thanks you for your support. With so much uncertainty, one thing is certain: WE WILL BE BACK!

Stay safe and stay healthy,

The 2020 Bala Cranberry Festival Board of Directors