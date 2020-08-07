Bail Hearing For A Male After A Traffic Stop On Ferguson Road

More on this story we first told you about.

On Tuesday August 4, 2020 just after 3:00 p.m. an officer with the OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD) Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team conducted a traffic stop on Ferguson Road in Gravenhurst. As the officer was approaching the car on foot, two passengers jumped out and ran off and the vehicle sped away, while doing so struck the officer. The officer was not hurt. The officer was able to follow the vehicle down Campfire Point Road and located the vehicle with two passengers remaining, however, the driver had also fled on foot. The OPP Canine Unit attended with the assistance of Emergency Response Team (ERT) and located two of the individuals.

On Thursday, August 6, 2020 43 year-old Joshua Thompson of Orillia, was located and arrested in Ramara Township. He is facing the following list of charges along with several Highway Traffic Act offenses:

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon

Fail to Stop After Accident

Fail to Comply with Undertaking X 4

Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance

He will appear in Bracebridge court on August 7, 2020 for a bail hearing.