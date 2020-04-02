ATV Collision Leads To Impaired Charges In Severn Township

The Orillia OPP has charged a male after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision left the male in need of medical assistance.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on March 27, 2020, police were on patrol in the area of Highway 11 and Bayou Road in the Township of Severn and located an unconscious male laying on the road near an overturned ATV. The male was transported to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and an impaired driving investigation was commenced.

As a result of the investigation, David Lee, age 24, of Ramara Township has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Dangerous Operation

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on June 02, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.