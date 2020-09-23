Attempted Murder Investigation Happening In Penetanguishene

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a disturbance at a Church Street, Penetanguishene apartment at 6:49 p.m. September 22, 2020. Police requested County of Simcoe Paramedic Services who triaged and transported an injured male to Georgian Bay General Hospital and who was further transported by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma hospital for further treatment.

Investigators have arrested three people as they continue their investigation with the assistance of OPP officers from Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit, updates will be provided as they become available.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to public safety and updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone having knowledge of this crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.