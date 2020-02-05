Arson Charge Laid After Small Apartment Fire In Orillia

The Orillia OPP arrested a person for Arson in the City of Orillia.

On February 03, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. the Orillia OPP responded to a call from the Orillia Fire Department of a fire at a small apartment building at 18 Peter South in Orillia.

Officers attended the scene and observed the OFD extinguishing the fire in one of the apartments. The fire was contained to one unit of the apartment building, no injuries were reported.

Mercedes Perreault, age 26, of Orillia was arrested and charged with Arson (Disregard for Human Life)

There were no injuries and Chief Brent Thomas says the damage estimate is between $12,000 and $15,000.

The accused has been remanded into custody and set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie for a bail hearing.