Arrest Made In Connection With Homicide In Orillia

On November 19, 2020, 8:22 p.m., a member of the public located a male with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street in Orillia. The OPP and Paramedics attended to find the male suffering from serious trauma. The 34-yea- old male from Orillia was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As a result, a homicide investigation is being conducted by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The deceased has been identified as Derek Simmerson, age 34, from Orillia.

On November 22, 2020, shortly after 11:00 a.m., the Orillia OPP arrested a male, age 19, from Severn Township in relation to this investigation.

The name of the male was not released.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.