Applications Now Being Accepted For Seniors Community Grant Program

A message from the office of Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller:

Ontario is accepting applications for the Seniors Community Grant Program providing opportunities for active aging in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

This year, the health and safety of Ontario’s older adults is more important than ever. That is why the Seniors Community Grant (SCG) Program has been updated with a new focus on supporting projects that will enable older adults to stayed connected with their communities from the safety of their home. This year’s grant program is looking for projects that will:

Help older Ontarians receive the support they need in their community, reducing demand on acute and long-term care​

Ensure Ontarians are less at risk for neglect, abuse and fraud, and that their rights and dignity are protected​

Ensure more older adults are connected and engaged, reducing social isolation and leading to wellness and better health​​

Provide more opportunities for older adults in employment and volunteering, achieving greater financial security and engagement within the community. ​

“Enabling older adults to stay physically active, and to continue participating in their communities is important to enhancing their quality of life,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility.

“Our Seniors Community Grant Program can help older adults here in Parry Sound and Muskoka maintain their autonomy and independence, while supporting their physical, mental and social well-being,” said Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “This funding is especially important to our communities which have a large senior population.”

The application period for the SCG Program is now open and closes on August 7, 2020.

This year Ontario is investing up to $4 million in the Seniors Community Grant program. Since the program was established in 2014, nearly 1,900 grants have been provided which have positively impacted the lives of more than a half-million seniors. By 2023, there will be 3 million Ontarians over the age of 65 – older adults are the province’s fastest growing demographic.

Incorporated not-for-profit organizations, local services boards, or Indigenous groups must submit applications to Transfer Payment Ontario (formerly Grants Ontario) online at Ontario.ca/GetFunding. They can apply for funding from $1,000 up to $100,000.

In 2019 six organizations within Parry Sound-Muskoka received grants totalling approximately $80,000.

The Province is committed to an Ontario that respects its diverse older population and supports their health and well-being.

Questions about the program can be answered by contacting the ministry: