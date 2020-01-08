Application Submitted For Muskoka’s First Retail Cannabis Store

Muskoka Grown a leading producer of high-quality craft cannabis, has submitted an application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for its Retail Operator Licence cementing its focus on opening a farm-gate retail store this year.

The store will serve the estimated 3 million annual visitors, 60,000 permanent residents and 20,000 plus seasonal cottagers to the region with direct access to its high-quality small-batch cannabis products.

“We believe our location is well-situated and we expect to be the region of Muskoka’s first retail cannabis store located on a licensed cultivation site,” David Grand, CEO & Founder of Muskoka Grown, said. “We look forward to working within the regulations to develop an education-led and experience-driven retail space.”

Located just minutes from Highway 11 and downtown Bracebridge, the farm-store will be ideally placed on the property surrounding Muskoka Grown’s 65,000 square foot purpose-built cultivation facility. The opening of the store will involve the construction of a new experiential space that will allow visitors to further explore the cannabis plant and Muskoka Grown products.

Taking the learnings from the Muskoka Grown Community Hub, a cannabis education center opened downtown Bracebridge in May 2019, the Company plans to build an interactive retail space dedicated to providing cannabis education to the adult-use market. Depending on regulations, Muskoka Grown’s farm-gate store will continue to explore hosting events, partnerships with local artisans and more to help create a sense of community and drive conversations on cannabis forward.

Since receiving its cultivation licence, Muskoka Grown has been conducting its phenotype selection, determining the best strains for the recreational market and selling dried flower business to business. To date, the Company is proud to have assembled a highly curated list of exceptional cultivators. Muskoka Grown expects to launch its high-quality craft cannabis in early 2020.