On Thursday July 2, 2020 11:30 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a single vehicle collision on Highway 11.

The Police investigation revealed that a southbound vehicle lost control just south of Station Road and rolled several times on the west side of the Highway. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Natasha Chartrand, 37 years of age of Burks Falls.