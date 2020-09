On Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Kearney and Perry Fire Departments responded to a report of an overturned canoe on Grass Lake.

Witnesses reported that they observed an overturned canoe and a person in the water.

Emergency services searched the lake and recovered Greg Kara, age 47 of Brantford Ontario who was pronounced dead at the scene.