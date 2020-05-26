Almaguin Highlands OPP Charge Driver With Impaired Driving

On Sunday May 24, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP were called to a car in the ditch on Second Ave.

Once at the scene, police discovered the driver had been drinking and subsequently arrested and charged the driver, Tara Brown, 38 Of Toronto Ontario with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday July 30, 2020 in Sundridge, Ontario.