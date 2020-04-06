All Orillia Local Events Or Gatherings Up To May 31 Postponed Or Cancelled

The City of Orillia continues to implement new restrictions in order to force residents to follow the rules of physical distancing in the midst of COVID-19.

“Physical distancing is the most effective way to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus according to public health officials. The City of Orillia continues to take a staged approach to the restrictions we put in place and we are opting for education before enforcement. If we do not see complete compliance with physical distancing, we will have no choice but to escalate enforcement,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Due to mandated physical distancing, the City of Orillia has put the following additional measures in place:

All local events or gatherings up to May 31, 2020 must be postponed or cancelled.

All City facility bookings and permits, both indoor and outdoor, have been cancelled until May 31, 2020.This includes athletic fields and ball diamonds.

No garage sales are permitted until May 31, 2020.

All spring Parks, Recreation and Culture programs have been cancelled. Registered participants will be contacted directly.

Access to the Couchiching Beach Park boat launch and Collins Drive boat launch is prohibited.

The Port of Orillia will remain closed until May 31, 2020.

The City of Orillia will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will revise the timelines as appropriate.

Other physical distancing measures you must adhere to:

You must keep a distance of two metres (six feet) between you and others.

As mandated by the Province, no gatherings of more than five people.

Stay home. Only go out for essential services. If you do go for a walk/run outside, maintain physical distance.

“The City of Orillia has maintained for quite some time that parks and recreation are an ‘essential part of your life’ and I firmly believe that physical activity is not only necessary for the body, but also the mind. After consulting with the Province and the Orillia OPP Detachment Commander, we want to continue leaving our green spaces and trails accessible to the public, but physical distancing must be practiced. We have Municipal Law Enforcement Officers patrolling our parks to ensure compliance and we hope we are not forced to close our parks to the public,” said Mayor Clarke.

Remember, all residents must do the following:

Practice physical distancing of at least two metres (six feet)

Frequently wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cough or sneeze into your arm

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you are sick

If you have any symptoms, self-monitor and self-isolate and contact a healthcare professional if symptoms persist

If you have travelled recently, you must self-isolate for 14 days

If you have, or suspect you have COVID-19, complete a self-assessment, contact your local healthcare provider or visit a local assessment centre. Do not visit your local doctor or emergency room.

For more information visit: orillia.ca/COVID-19

For more information on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Orillia visit: osmh.on.ca/covid-19/

For COVID-19 updates from the SMDHU visit: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus