On Friday November 20, at 6:00 a.m. a resident reported a trailer and two snowmobiles being stolen from an address on Andrea Drive.

Titan trailer, black, with a small hole on the driver side.

660T Cat 2005

1000 Yamaha Venture

The equipment is used to get to island jobs. Residents in the area are encouraged to check dash cameras and security cameras.

Anyone that has information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.