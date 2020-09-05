A Tornado Was Confirmed In Washago On Thursday

Two tornadoes were confirmed by the Northern Tornadoes Project in Washago and Port Colborne on September 3rd.

A tornado associated with a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms touched down in Washago during the evening of September 3rd, 2020. The tornado was rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with maximum wind speeds of 145 kilometres per hour, a path length of 1.85 kilometres and a maximum width of 90 metres. The tornado produced damage mainly to mature trees along a narrow path.

Another tornado associated with a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms touched down in the east side of Port Colborne late in the evening of September 3rd, 2020. The tornado was rated high end EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with maximum wind speeds of 125 kilometres per hour, a path length of 1.1 kilometres and a maximum width of 50 metres. The tornado produced damage to some trees and houses.