A Suspicious Male Seen In The Westridge Area Has Been Charged

The Orillia OPP responded to a report of a suspicious male in the Westridge area of Orillia.

On June 8, 2020 around 6:30 a.m, police received a call reporting a suspicious male walking in the Westridge area. During the investigation it was revealed that there was an altercation that took place in the same area where an Orillia man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 8, 2020, an Orillia man was arrested and charged for the above incident.

The suspect is identified as, Trent Vollick, age 19, of Orillia, charged with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Possession of a Weapon For A Dangerous Purpose

The accused was released and is set to appear on August 18, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

This was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to public safety, however it is important to keep personal safety in mind.