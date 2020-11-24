A Suspended Driver Was Charged With Impaired Driving After A Collision In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Nov. 21st on Parry Sound Drive in Parry Sound. After speaking with the driver, officers noticed alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Jehonathan Bear, age 24 of Seguin Township, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 17, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 63rd driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.