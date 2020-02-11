A Small Fuel Spill Could Impact Private Water Supplies In Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising the public of a small fuel spill into the South Beaver Creek yesterday (Monday), following a transport truck collision on Highway 11 southbound just south of Beiers Road.

Private drinking water supplies may be impacted if they draw water from South Beaver Creek. Private well water under the direct influence of surface water in this area may also be impacted by the fuel spill.

As a precaution, SMDHU is recommending not to use your private water supply if a sheen or fuel smell is present in surface water near your home and an alternate water source should be used. Drinking water samples can be submitted to a licensed laboratory for testing if you have a private water supply that may have been impacted by the recent diesel fuel spill.

The Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks (MECP) is monitoring the on-going clean-up.

More information on testing private water supplies through licensed laboratories can be found at: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Topics/SafeWater/drinkingwater/chemicalsminerals.aspx or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.