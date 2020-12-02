A Muskoka Ice Caves Dining Concept Is Coming To The JW Marriott

Saturday, December 5 marks “opening day” for the exciting new private outdoor dining concept launching at JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka. Executive Chef Shaun Crymble will welcome Celebrity Chef Ted Reader, “King of the Grill” to help us fire up the Cowboy Cauldrons on the terrace overlooking Lake Rosseau.

Chef Reader and Chef Crymble will spend Saturday afternoon with media guests, providing a preview of the menu and overall experience. Saturday evening we’ll welcome our first guests.

The Experience:

We’re all ready for a little indulgence. Imagine outdoor winter dining, in your private, cozy cave with your sweetheart or your four-person social bubble, with the scent of the charcoal grill and a fondue or raclette to enjoy together. Four “caves” (two dining rooms, two lounges) will be available for this unique experience for two to four people. The “caves” are transparent geodesic domes overlooking Lake Rosseau. They will be softly lit and gently warmed.

Reservations will open soon on OpenTable. 24-hour advance booking and prepayment are required.

The entire resort has been reconfigured with well-spaced seating indoors and out. Physical distancing signage is in place throughout the building and grounds. Every associate has received special training to keep themselves and their guests safe

