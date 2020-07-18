Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

A line of thunderstorms is moving into the area from the northwest may become severe tonight.

Strong wind gusts reaching 90 km/h and torrential downpours giving 25 to 50 mm of rain in under an hour are possible.

Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Hail is also possible.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.