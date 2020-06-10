A Letter From The Bala Cranberry Festival

Dear Bala Cranberry Festival Supporters & Bala Businesses June 8 2020

We hope that you and your families are doing well in these uncertain times. The local and global impact of COVID-19 has forced everyone into a different way of everyday life, including how businesses operate.

Usually at this time of the year we are reaching out about sponsorship and updating on current year’s festival plans, however this year is different.

The Executive Board of Directors of the Bala Cranberry Festival have been meeting virtually and are closely monitoring the situation as it impacts large events. There have also been biweekly calls with the Provincial Ministry of Tourism Culture and Sport. The situation for Ontario is changing on a weekly basis.

Although the Festival has some year-round fixed costs, many of our weekend of expenses don’t occur until October, allowing us the flexibility of time to make a sound decision that is in the best interest of the community. We know that any decision to cancel the festival, or to go ahead with the festival will not be made lightly.

This being said, we understand that we need to be prepared for many different possibilities regarding the 2020 festival. Ideas are being explored about a smaller scale festival, alternate layouts to disperse crowds, strong physical distancing protocols, and increased focus on the health and welfare of volunteers, attendees and vendors. Should the decision be mandated by the province to cancel the 2020 festival, all efforts will be put toward the focus of making 2021 a showcase year. We remain optimistic that we will see you in a few months, celebrating all things “cranberry.”

Stay safe.

Warmest regards,

Bala Cranberry Festival Executive Board of Directors

This is a submitted letter from the Bala Cranberry Festival.