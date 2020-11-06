A Huntsville Resident Has Been Charged After A Fraud On Facebook

Huntsville OPP initiated fraud investigations back in September concerning an air conditioning unit that was listed for sale during the month of July, 2020 on a Facebook, Buy-n-Sell group.

As a result of the investigations, Alexandra “Alee,” King a 29-year-old Huntsville women was arrested on October 31st, 2020 and charged with six counts of fraud under $5000.

King was released and will be appearing in court on December 9th, 2020.

The investigation into this fraud is ongoing. If you have any information about this or feel you or someone you know may have been a victim please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

