A Huntsville Man Was Driving Impaired By Drug While Suspended

On October 20, 2020 at 10:40 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a possible impaired driver complaint. Police say they located the vehicle on Horseshoe Lake Road in Seguin Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

29-year-old Kyle Romanko of Huntsville, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – other drugs

Drive while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on November 19, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 55th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.