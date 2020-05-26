A Huntsville Man Has Been Charged After A Fight On Sunday

On Sunday May 24th, 2020 at 6:18 p.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a disturbance at a home on Main St. West, Huntsville. Upon police arrival it was discovered that two males at the address were previously fighting. The subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest and following charges being brought against Alexander Hawkes a 28 year old Huntsville man.

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm

– Assault with a weapon contrary

There were no injuries to the victim of the assault. The accused will appear in court at a future date.