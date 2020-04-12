A Female Wandering The Streets In Orillia Needs Help

On Saturday April 11, 2020 at 4:30 a.m. an unknown female was spotted on home security video opening mail and attempting to open locked vehicles at an address on Albert Street in Orillia,.

The female appears to be wearing heel shoes, no pants and could be in need of assistance.

If you have any information about this or know who this person is please contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to help locate the female and get her the assistance she needs.