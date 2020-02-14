A Dog Has Been Stolen From A Port McNicoll Home

Update – The family pet named “Pocket” was located by a good samaritan and turned into the Ontario SPCA Midland and District Centre on Highway 12 Tay Township. Pocket has been reunited with her lawful owner and the good samaritan is thanked by the owner and involved officers.

Previous Story

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are on the look out for a family pet that was stolen while unattended but secured front lawn of a Hayes Street home in Port McNicoll between the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Friday February 14, 2020. The family pet is described as being a 18 month old female Beagle, tan and white in colour, weighs approximately 10 lbs, has an internal identifying chip and answers to “Pocket”.

OPP officers are currently investigating the pets disappearance and anyone with further information about “Pocket” is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.