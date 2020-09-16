A COVID-19 Assessment Centre Is Coming Back To Huntsville

The District’s Muskoka Paramedic Services, Huntsville physicians and the Town of Huntsville have united together to offer a Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre location for the public starting September 18, 2020. The assessment centre will offer COVID-19 testing and assessments for anyone displaying symptoms or who believe a test is required at the Huntsville Active Living Centre every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am-4pm.

On behalf of Council and the Town, Mayor Karin Terziano expressed gratitude for the opening of this centre:

“Council and I are extremely grateful to the District’s Muskoka Paramedic Services and Huntsville’s physicians for working with the Town to provide this service within our community. We recognize that travel can sometimes be a challenge, therefore this location will assist individuals in our community with easier access to COVID-19 testing when they need it most.”

The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre location does not require an appointment. Anyone displaying symptoms who would like to be tested, can be tested during the scheduled hours of operation.

How to attend the Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre:

No appointment is necessary

Follow signs towards Huntsville Active Living Centre located at 20 Park Drive (attached to Canada Summit Centre)

Please bring your health card, name of your doctor or nurse practitioner if you have one and face mask

There are no inside washroom facilities available for public use.

Depending on weather the centre may be offered in a drive-through format

If the centre is indoors, please enter through the appropriate signed entry that is marked for those who are “COVID-19 Symptomatic” (if you have symptoms and need a medical assessment) or “asymptomatic “(if you have no symptoms but would like a test)

Please keep a 2m distance from others while waiting in line

Please do not bring other friends or family members unless they are being tested or you need assistance

Who Should Attend:

You are concerned you may have COVID-19

You are concerned you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 at your work, school, etc.

You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and need a medical assessment

You require a test to visit someone in long-term care or a retirement home, to attend school or an appointment, etc.

The centre will do their best to see you as quickly as possible. Staff may take a short break mid-day. Please allow yourself enough time to accommodate any wait periods. Test result timelines cannot be guaranteed with average result period being from 2-6 days, and up to 14 days.

If you require testing outside of the Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours, residents can attend the MAHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Bracebridge. See details below.

MAHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Bracebridge:

Requires appointment by calling 1-888-383-7009

Open 5 days per week, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm

Location: Portable outbuilding adjacent to the helipad at the back of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) property in Bracebridge at 75 Ann Street (not inside the hospital)

For recommended best practices on COVID-19 visit the Simcoe-Muskoka Public Health Unit’s webpage at simcoemuskokahealth.org.