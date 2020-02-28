2020 Top 100 Festivals And Events In Ontario Announced

Festivals and Events Ontario (FEO) is proud to announce the 2020 Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario. These Top 100 recipients represent festivals and events that excel within the industry. Included in the Top 100 are the Festivals & Events of Distinction, a select group which represent some of the most well-known and respected celebrations in the province; celebrations which draw both an international and domestic audience.

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2019 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events. The 2020 Top 100 Awards were given out on Thursday, February 27th during FEO’s Annual Conference “INNOVATE-Elevate-Enhance-Evolve” in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

FEO would like to congratulate the 2020 Top 100 Ontario Festivals & Events:

PROVINCE WIDE

Doors Open Ontario: April 20-Oct. 31, 2019

​ RTO 12 – MUSKOKA, PARRY SOUND AND ALGONQUIN PARK TOURISM REGION

Bala Cranberry Festival: Oct.18-20, 2019 www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca

Festival of the Sound: July 19-Aug. 10, 2019 www.festivalofthesound.ca

Fire & Ice Festival: Jan. 25, 2020 www.fireandicebracebridge.com

RTO 7 – BRUCE PENINSULA, SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY AND LAKE SIMCOE TOURISM REGION

Barrie Automotive Flea Market: June 6-9, 2019 & Sept. 5-8, 2019 www.thebafm.com

Barrie Winterfest: Feb. 2-3, 2019 www.barrie.ca/winterfest

Carrot Fest: Aug. 16-17, 2019 www.carrotfest.ca

First Light: Nov. 21-Dec. 7, 2019 www.saintemarieamongthehurons.on.ca

Creemore Springs Turas Mór: May 25, 2019 www.creemorespringsturasmor.com

Lighthouse Blues Festival: July 12-14, 2019 www.lighthousebluesfest.ca

Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival: Sept. 9 -Oct. 20, 2019 www.scarecrowinvasion.ca

Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival: June 8, 2019 www.buttertartfestival.ca

Port Elgin Pumpkinfest: Oct. 5-6, 2019 www.pumpkinfest.org

Pumpkinferno: Oct. 3-30, 2019 www.discoveryharbour.on.ca

Sidelaunch Days: Aug. 10-11, 2019 www.sidelaunchdays.ca

Small Halls Festival: Oct. 3-6, 2019 www.smallhallsfestival.ca

Paisley Blues Fest: May 31-June 2 www.paisleyrocks.com

Kempenfest: Aug 2-5, 2019 www.kempenfest.com

Tottenham Bluegrass Festival: June 14-16, 2019 www.tottenhambluegrass.com

RTO 1 – SOUTHWEST ONTARIO TOURISM REGION

Carrousel of Nations: June 14-23, 2019 www.carrouselofnations.com

Eat & Drink Norfolk: April 4-6, 2019 www.norfolkcountyfair.com

*Norfolk County Fair & Horse Show: Oct. 8-14, 2019 www.norfolkcountyfair.com

​TD Sunfest: Canada’s Premier Celebration of World Cultures: July 4-7, 2019 www.sunfest.on.ca

Tecumseh Corn Festival: Aug. 23-25, 2019 www.tecumsehcornfestival.ca

LaSalle Strawberry Festival: June 6 – 9, 2019 http://www.lasalle.ca

*Western Fair: Sept. 6-15, 2019 www.westernfairdistrict.com

Amherstburg River Lights: Nov 16, 2019 – Feb 16, 2020 www.visitamherstburg.ca

Chatham Retrofest: June 21-22, 2019 http://downtownchatham.com

​ RTO 2 – NIAGARA FALLS AND WINE COUNTRY TOURISM REGION

Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival: Aug.2-5,2019 www.canaldays.ca

*Niagara Grape & Wine Festival: Sept. 14-29, 2019 www.niagarawinefestival.com

*OPG Winter Festival of Lights: Nov. 16, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020 www.wfol.com

Pelham Summerfest: July 18-21, 2019 www.pelhamsummerfest.ca

TD Niagara Jazz Festival: July 18-28, 2019 www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Niagara Falls Santa Claus Parade: Nov 16, 2019 www.niagarafalls.ca/santa

Niagara Falls Canada Day: July 1, 2019 www.niagarafalls.ca/canadaday

RTO 3 – HAMILTON, HALTON AND BRANT TOURISM REGION

Canada’s Largest Ribfest: Aug. 30-Sept.2, 2019 www.canadaslargestribfest.com

City of Burlington’s Canada Day Celebration: July 1st, 2019 www.burlington.ca/canadaday

City of Burlington’s Children’s Festival: Aug. 18, 2019 www.burlington.ca/childrensfestival

Dundas Cactus Festival: Aug. 16-18, 2019 www.dundascactusfestival.ca

​It’s your Festival: June 29-July 1, 2019 www.itsyourfestival.ca

​Paris Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2019 www.parisfair.com

St. George AppleFest: Sept. 21-22, 2019 www.stgeorgeapplefest.com

*Sound of Music Festival: June 8-16, 2019 www.soundofmusic.ca

Supercrawl: Sept. 13-15, 2019 www.supercrawl.ca

Telling Tales Festival: Sept. 15-22, 2019 www.tellingtales.org

The Re-enactment of the Battle of Stoney Creek: June 1-2, 2019 www.hamilton.ca/battlefield

Winona Peach Festival: Aug. 23-25, 2019 www.winonapeach.com

RTO 4 – HURON, PERTH, WATERLOO AND WELLINGTON TOURISM REGION

​Christmas in Cambridge Festival of Events: Nov. 29-Dec. 31, 2019 www.christmasincambridge.ca

Fergus Scottish Festival & Highland Games: Aug. 9-11, 2019 www.fergusscottishfestival.com

*Guelph Hillside Festival: July 12-14, 2019 www.hillsidefestival.ca

*Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest: Oct. 11-19, 2019 www.oktoberfest.ca

Belmont Village Bestival: Sept 13-14, 2019 www.belmontvillagebestival.com

Erin Fair Horse Tent: Oct 10-14, 2019 www.erinfair.com/horse-tent/

Acton Leathertown Festival: Aug 10-11, 2019 www.leathertownfestival.com

RTO 5 – GREATER TORONTO AREA TOURISM REGION

​Brampton New Year’s Eve: Dec. 31, 2019 www.brampton.ca

*Canadian National Exhibition: Aug. 16-Sept. 2, 2019 www.theex.com

Carassauga Festival of Cultures: May 24-26, 2019 www.carassauga.com

Grace International Jerk Food and Music Festival (Jerkfest): Aug. 9-11, 2019 www.jerkfestival.ca

​​*Luminato Festival: June 7-23, 2019 www.luminatofestival.com

Mississauga Italfest: Aug. 16-17, 2019 www.mississaugaitalfest.com

MuslimFest: Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2019 www.muslimfest.com

*Redpath Waterfront Festival:: June 29-July 1, 2019 www.towaterfrontfest.com

Remembrance Day Parade and Service: Nov. 11, 2019 www.brampton.ca

*Rogers Cup Presented by National Bank: Aug. 3-11, 2019 www.rogerscup.com

SING! Toronto Vocal Arts Festival: May 24-June 2, 2019 www.singtoronto.com

TD Salsa in Toronto Festival: July 6-7, 2019 www.salsaintoronto.com

Streetsville Founders’ Bread and Honey Festival Inc: May 31-June 2, 2019 www.breadandhoney.com

*Toronto Caribbean Carnival: July 10-Aug. 4, 2019 www.torontocarnival.com

*Toronto International Film Festival: Sept. 5-15, 2019 www.tiff.net

Brampton Winter Lights Weekend: Nov 15-17, 2019 www.brampton.ca

Feast of St. Lawrence: Aug 9-10, 2019 www.feastofstlawrence.ca/

Brampton Canada Day: July 1, 2019 www.brampton.ca

Southside Shuffle Blues & Jazz Festival: Sept 6-8, 2019 www.southsideshuffle.ca

RTO 6 – YORK, DURHAM AND HILLS OF HEADWATERS TOURISM REGION

Aurora’s Christmas Market: Nov 29-Dec 1, 2019 www.aurora.ca

​Brooklin Harvest Festival: Sept. 14, 2019 www.whitby.ca

Markham Canada Day: July 1, 2019 www.markham.ca

Canada Day Celebrations: July 1st, 2019 www.richmondhill.ca/canadaday

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival: May 31-June 2, 2019 www.orangevillebluesandjazz.ca

Oshawa Peony Festival: June 15-16, 2019 www.oshawa.ca/peony

Vaughan Celebrates Winterfest: Feb 10, 2019 www.vaughan.ca

Richmond Hill Ribfest: July 26-28, 2019 www.richmondhill.ca

Markham Milliken Children’s Festival: Aug 24, 2019 www.markham.ca

Newmarket 10 Min Play Fest: July 22-28, 2019www.nationalplayfestival.ca

Bright and Merry Market: Nov 15-16, 2019 www.oshawa.ca

RTO 8 – KAWARTHA AND NORTHUMBERLAND TOURISM REGION

*Havelock Country Jamboree: Aug. 15-18, 2019 www.havelockjamboree.com

Buckhorn Festival of the Arts: Aug 17-18, 2019 www.buckhornartfestival.ca

RTO 9 – SOUTH EASTERN ONTARIO TOURISM REGION

Belleville Waterfront & Multicultural Festival: July 11-14, 2019 www.bellevillewaterfrontfestival.com

Kingston Sheep Dog Trials Festival: Aug. 9-11, 2019 www.kingstonsheepdogtrials.com

RTO 10 – OTTAWA AND COUNTRYSIDE TOURISM REGION

*Canada Day Celebrations (Ottawa/Gatineau): July 01, 2019 www.ottawatourism.ca

*Ottawa Chamberfest: July 25-Aug. 8, 2019 www.chamberfest.com

*RBC Bluesfest: July 4-14, 2019 www.ottawabluesfest.ca

*TD Ottawa Jazz Festival: June 21-July 2, 2019 www.ottawajazzfestival.com

*Winterlude (Ottawa/Gatineau): Feb 1-Feb. 18, 2019 www.ottawatourism.ca

RTO 11 – HALIBURTON HIGHLANDS TO THE OTTAWA VALLEY TOURISM REGION

Tweed Elvis Festival: Aug 23-25, 2019 www.tweedelvisfestival.ca

RTO 13 – NORTHERN ONTARIO TOURISM REGION

Haunted Fort Night: Oct. 3-27, 2019 www.fwhp.ca

Snow Day on the Waterfront: Feb 18, 2019 www.thunderbay.ca

*International Plowing Match & Rural Expo (Verner, West Nipissing):

Sept. 17-21, 2019 www.plowingmatch.org

Live on the Waterfront: July 10-Aug. 28, 2019 www.thunderbay.ca/live

Battle of Fort William: Aug 12, 2019 www.fwhp.ca/festivals-events

​The Great Canadian Kayak Challenge & Festival: Aug. 23-25, 2019 www.thegreatcanadiankayakchallenge.ca

*Events with an asterisk represent Level of Distinction Festivals and Events.

“INNOVATE-Elevate-Enhance-Evolve” 2020 Festivals & Events Ontario Conference in Richmond Hill, Ontario.