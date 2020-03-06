2020 Spring Freshet Update From The District Of Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) and the Muskoka Emergency Response Committee (MERC) would like to remind residents that while spring brings the promise of warmer weather and longer days, it also brings a variety of conditions, including heavy rain, severe weather and rapid snow melt that can increase the risk of flooding in flood-prone areas.

This spring thaw, commonly known as the freshet, is a result of snow and ice moving and melting into our lake and river systems, which can last for weeks as the snowpack melts.

The MERC encourages residents to be prepared during the freshet for rapid changes that could cause potential flooding in flood-prone areas.

Flood Plain Mapping

On February 12th the District acquired flood plain mapping for the Muskoka River Watershed (MRW) and has made the mapping available to the public via its website.

Residents can view or download the mapping at the following link: www.muskoka.on.ca/floodplainmapping.

What Does This Mean?

The District encourages both year round and seasonal residents with properties of interest to review the flood plain mapping posted on the District website. If your property has flooded in the past or if it is located in an area where flooding is possible, please take any necessary precautions in preparation for the 2020 Spring Freshet.

The District website has been updated to include resources and information such as preventative measures identified by the MERC that property owners can take to be prepared for rapid changes that could cause potential flooding in flood-prone areas.

What Next?

In collaboration with the Town of Huntsville and Township of Lake of Bays, District staff will be in attendance at the March 18, 2020 Spring Freshet Information Session being

held at the Active Living Centre in Huntsville from 6pm – 8pm and will provide an overview of the flood plain maps.

The Muskoka Emergency Response Committee is comprised of the area’s six municipalities and the District of Muskoka. MERC collaborates with the local Area Municipalities to protect the health and safety of residents and visitors to Muskoka in times of emergency.