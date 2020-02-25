2020 Spring Freshet Information Session Coming Up In Huntsville

The Town of Huntsville and the Township of Lake of Bays would like to inform the public of an upcoming 2020 Spring Freshet Information Session scheduled for March 18, 2020. The public is invited to attend this session which will be held at the Active Living Centre from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The session will include an update on current conditions, updated emergency response plans, flood preparedness, new flood plain mapping, an overview of climate change trends in Muskoka and how to find information and services using Ontario 211.

Participants at this session include: Town of Huntsville, Township of Lake of Bays, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Muskoka Watershed Council, District of Muskoka, 211 – Community Connection.