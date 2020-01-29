2020 Founders Choice Awards Increased To $30,000

Muskoka Founders Circle, a group of Muskoka business leaders dedicated to economic development in Muskoka, is pleased to announce that the number of Founders Choice

Awards will increase from two to three in 2020. Total prize money will increase from $20,000 to $30,000. First prize is $15,000, second prize is $10,000 and third prize is $5,000. Applications are now being accepted at www.muskokafounderscircle.com.

“We are excited by the continued great response to our competition,” commented Rick Dalmazzi, Executive Chair of Muskoka Founders Circle. “We increased the prize money last year, and we were motivated to do it again this year.”

Founders Choice Awards are given to Muskoka-based entrepreneurs judged to have the most promising new businesses. Any full-time Muskoka resident over the age of 18 can apply. Applicants are asked to write a brief description of their business and explain why they believe it will be successful. Five finalists will be chosen, and the awards will be presented at the third annual IMPACT Awards event on April 23rd, 2020 at the JW Marriot in Minett.

The IMPACT Awards is a red-carpet gala dinner event hosted by Parry Sound Community Network (PMCN) to celebrate the accomplishments of entrepreneurs in the Muskoka region and Parry Sound area.

“We are pleased to include the Founders Choice Awards in our event,” said PMCN Executive Director Stuart Morley.

“The IMPACT Awards is a fitting way to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that is alive and well and gaining momentum in Muskoka and Parry Sound.”