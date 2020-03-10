16-Year-old Charged For Going 160km/h in an 80km/h Zone On Hwy. 35

On March 9, 2020 City of Kawartha Lakes OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 35 near Mount Horeb Road when a vehicle was observed travelling at an excessive rate of speed.

The officer stopped the vehicle, which reached a speed of 160km/h in an 80km/h zone. The driver, a 16 year old Lindsay resident was subsequently charged with Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed.

The accused’s driver’s licence was automatically suspended for seven days and the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on May 5, 2020.