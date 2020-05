On Wednesday May 6, 2020, at around 2:00 p.m. Gravenhurst fire crews from stations one and two were operating at a garage fire on Highway 11 Southbound at Priaulx Road in Gravenhurst.

Occupants of the home held the fire in check with a garden hose before the arrival of the fire department. Fire crews were able to make quick work of the rest. There were no injuries reported and damage is pegged at around $15,000.