$125,000 Drug Bust Has Bracebridge Man Facing Charges

Kenora OPP, and the OPP K-9 Unit say have charged a person after a traffic stop on Highway 17A.

At 1:40 p.m. on Thursday January 23, 2020, the OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17A. As a result of the stop Police located approximately 50lbs of Cannabis, worth an estimated street value of $125,000. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

72-year-old Ronald Roche of Bracebridge was arrested and charged with the following Cannabis Act charges;

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

Possession of over 30g Dried Cannabis(or equivalent) in a Public Place

The accused is to appear at the Kenora Court house on February 27, 2020 to answer to the charges.