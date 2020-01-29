$125,000 Drug Bust Has Bracebridge Man Facing Charges

Kenora OPP, and the OPP K-9 Unit say have charged a person after a traffic stop on Highway 17A.
At 1:40 p.m. on Thursday January 23, 2020, the OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17A. As a result of the stop Police located approximately 50lbs of Cannabis, worth an estimated street value of $125,000. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.
72-year-old Ronald Roche of Bracebridge was arrested and charged with the following Cannabis Act charges;
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Possession for the Purpose of Distributing
- Possession of over 30g Dried Cannabis(or equivalent) in a Public Place
The accused is to appear at the Kenora Court house on February 27, 2020 to answer to the charges.
So what he was transporting pot…good lawyer should be able to get this dismissed as long as he had it in his trunk I’d think…
50 lbs of pot – I don’t think the police would believe that it was for ‘personal’ use only LOL
50 lbs??
A good lawyer will have it tossed. Canada has gone metric a long time ago