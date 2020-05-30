12 Simple Ways You Can Support Muskoka Businesses

Taking small actions can go a long way in keeping our community strong.

These are trying times. They are hard on Muskoka families. They are hard on Muskoka businesses. They are especially hard on the staff and owners of the small businesses in our community. But, there are things we can all do to help. Let’s come together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many small businesses are seeking ways to stay afloat during the coronavirus outbreak. Many local businesses are facing closures and significant restrictions and need a life-line to better times. We hear from local businesses that as many as 1/3 might not survive a month or two if their cash-flow decreases by half – and we know some have seen all income disappear overnight.

During this unprecedented time we ask you to take a moment to imagine Muskoka without local stores, art galleries, cafes, and restaurants. We ask you to imagine your life without the different local service providers you rely on. We like our community and all the unique options it offers. The diversity of small business adds personality and flavour to our lives.

We understand that the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has left each of us in different personal and financial positions. Many individuals in Muskoka have unfortunately been hit very hard. Others in our community less so. In the 12 ideas below, we hope you find something not only inspiring but also doable for you.

Let’s do our part to help small businesses navigate through uncertain waters. Here is how you can help: