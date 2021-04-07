Spring Street Sweeping Happening In Gravenhurst

Road Operations crews in Gravenhurst have begun the Town’s annual spring street sweeping program.

The goal of this program is to clean all urban sidewalks and streets of sand and other debris deposited over the winter.

How can you help?

Ensure vehicles do not overhang onto the road or sidewalk;

Keep basketball or hockey nets off the road and away from the edge of the curb;

Ensure waste / recycling containers are not placed on the road;

DO NOT park vehicles on the road during street sweeping operations; and

DO NOT sweep / push sand and other debris into piles on the road, as the sweeper will not effectively be able to remove it.

Residents are reminded that private roadways are not swept by Public Works as this is not the responsibility of the Town.

Residents are further reminded that the program itself takes several weeks to complete. The Town will provide updates on the street sweeping program as required.