Splash Works At Canada’s Wonderland Closed After Structure Fire

The Splash Works water park located inside Canada’s Wonderland is closed following a small structure fire last night.

The fire broke out at about 10:45 p.m. on July 31, according to Grace Peacock, director of communications for Canada’s Wonderland. Because the area had closed at 6 p.m., there were no park guests in the area impacted by the fire and the remaining staff members were evacuated. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Splash Works will remain closed for the day on Aug. 1, Peacock said, but the rest of the park is open and operating normally.