Speeding Accounts For Majority Of Charges Laid In Central Region

Operation Impact (October 7, 2022 – October 10, 2022) kept officers busy across Central Region on OPP patrolled roadways, trails, and waterways, as they worked throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend to help keep our roadways safe for everyone.

As part of this national, annual traffic safety campaign, officers conducted targeted enforcement and provided education on speeding, seatbelts, distracted and drug/alcohol impaired driving. As a result, a total of 1328 charges were laid.

Operation Impact Central Region Breakdown:

TOTAL CHARGES – 1328

Speeding Charges – 782

Seatbelt Charges – 31

Distracted Driving Charges – 4

Impaired Driving Charges – 28

Stunt/Racing charges – 21

LLCA (Liquor Licence Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 4

CAA (Cannabis Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 5

CAIA (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act) – 72

ORVA (Off-road Vehicles Act) Charges – 3

CSA-SVR (Canada Shipping Act – Small Vessel Regulations) – 1

Other Criminal Code Traffic Charges – 6

Other Provincial Traffic Charges – 371

Excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users.

Numerous friends and family missed their loved ones at their Thanksgiving long weekend gatherings this year, with the death toll on Central Region Ontario Provincial Police – (OPP) patrolled roadways reaching 50 as we headed into October, up nearly 50% compared to the same time last year.

It’s important we remember, there is no excuse for risky driving behaviours on our roads when lives are on the line.

Please slow down, drive cautiously, courteously, and report dangerous drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.