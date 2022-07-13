Someone Stole A Kayak, Paddles And Patio Heaters On Muskoka Rd 38

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a break, enter and theft from a location on Muskoka Road 38 on Wahta Mohawk First Nation near Bala, ON. Sometime between July 7 – 12, 2022 unknown suspects entered a storage container on the property and stole multiple items including a kayak (as pictured), ten paddles and two outdoor patio heaters.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage from their residences or other information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.