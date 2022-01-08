Some Dole And PC Salad Products Recalled Due To Listeria

Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President’s Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
|Dole
|Garden Salad
|340 g
|0 71430 01135 5
|
|Dole
|Very Veggie
|283 g
|0 71430 01008 2
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|Dole
|Greener Selection
|312 g
|0 71430 00965 9
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|Dole
|American Blend
|340 g
|0 71430 00933 8
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|Dole
|Asian Island Crunch Suprême Kit
|368 g
|0 71430 01721 0
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|Dole
|Southwest Salad Suprême Kit
|369 g
|0 71430 01711 1
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|Dole
|Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch
|257 g
|0 71430 00098 4
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|Dole
|Chop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple
|276 g
|0 71430 00182 0
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|President’s Choice
|Garden Salad
|340 g
|0 60383 22268 0
|
|President’s Choice
|Mixed Greens
|340 g
|0 60383 00188 9
|All packages bearing a lot code beginning with “W” and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022