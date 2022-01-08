Some Dole And PC Salad Products Recalled Due To Listeria

Muskoka411 Staff
Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President’s Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

