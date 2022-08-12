Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala Set To Welcome Guests Back To Casino Rama

The Soldiers’ Foundation is thrilled to welcome you back in-person for Soldiers’ 21st Annual Gala on Saturday October 15th, presented by Casino Rama Resort. After two years of distance, the Soldiers’ Foundation is delighted to share an evening of excitement and extravagance with supporters while experiencing a Taste of Europe.

Ahead of the official announcement of a return to an in-person Gala, Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Annual Giving Officer of the Soldiers’ Foundation, says guests can expect “An exploration of cultures, as a Taste of Europe promises to deliver an elegant evening of European-inspired culinary masterpieces, exotic performances and a few unexpected worldly surprises that will excite every one of your senses.”

In addition to dining, guests are invited to participate in a live auction and premium raffle. This year’s Gala will also include a much-anticipated city-wide online silent auction from Friday, October 7th to Saturday, October 15th, providing the entire Soldiers’ Community with a chance to bid on unique, one-of-a-kind items and experiences! As the committee is working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s Gala come to life, local businesses are encouraged to consider donating items to the auction.

Over the last 20 years, the Soldiers’ Foundation’s Annual Gala has raised $1.25 million in support of Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and enhancing healthcare in the Soldiers’ Community.

“It’s about more than building excitement and a sense of momentum for the Soldiers’ Community,” said Mark Riczu, President & CEO of the Soldiers’ Foundation. “This year’s Gala will inspire our supporters as we continue to expand what it means to bring world-class healthcare closer to home.”

Your persistence and continued patronage power our community, the Soldiers’ Community, and create opportunities for events like Gala to succeed year after year. Sponsorships are now available, and individual tickets will be available for purchase starting September 12th. For more information, visit HospitalGala.ca or email events@osmh.on.ca.