Snow Squalls Are Expected To Taper Off This Afternoon

Snow squall warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

Snow squalls are occurring. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Hazards:

Lake effect snow, with snowfall rates of 15 to 25 cm over 12 hours possible. Additional local accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are possible by this evening.

Near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow covered and icy roads.

When:

Continuing until midnight.

Discussion:

Snow squalls are expected to finally taper off near midnight.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Snow squall warning continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Current details:

Lake effect snow, with snowfall rates of 15 to 25 cm over 12 hours possible. Additional local accumulations near 25 cm are possible by this afternoon.

Continuing until this afternoon.

