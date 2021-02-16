Snow Continues This Tuesday Morning

Snowfall warning continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Snow continues early this morning. Additional amounts of 2 to 4 cm, possibly by the time the snow tapers off by mid or late morning.

Strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h are expected to produce local blowing snow this morning in some places.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Weather advisory continued for:

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Winter Weather Travel Advisory this morning.

Travel conditions may become dangerous this morning due to accumulating snow and local blowing snow. Snowfall accumulations could reach up to 10 cm in a short period of time.

Motorists are advised to take care on the roads as the snow starts to accumulate. Slow down and maintain a safe following distance.