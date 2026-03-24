SIU Clears OPP Officer After Man’s Broken Elbow Injury In Bracebridge Hospital Arrest

The Deputy Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Stacey O’Brien, found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the left elbow suffered by a 60-year-old man in Bracebridge. On November 24, 2025, the man was discharged from the hospital and refused to leave so he was escorted out by security. He refused to leave the property. Police were called and arrested the man for trespassing.

The officer took the man’s left arm to turn him around while he walked back toward the hospital doors. While Deputy Director O’Brien accepted that the man’s injury was incurred in physical interaction with the officer, she did not accept that the injury was attributable to any unlawful conduct on the part of the officer.