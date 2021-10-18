Shoppers Drug Mart On Westmount Drive Robbed At Gun Point

Orillia OPP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Shoppers Drug Mart and are looking to the public for help in identifying a male suspect.

On October 17, 2021, 7:45 p.m., a male walked into the Shoppers Drug Mart on Westmount Drive Orillia brandishing a firearm and demanded pharmaceutical prescription drugs.

The suspect attained a quantity prescription medications and fled the area in a white SUV.

Uniformed officers responded quickly and patrolled the area extensively but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect can be described by witnesses as:

White male

Approximately 5’4″ tall

Wearing grey pants

Grey jacket with a black hood

Red Vintage Montreal Canadian Hockey Jersey

Black foot wear

Members of the Orillia Crime Unit are continuing the investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance with identifying the suspects. If you recognize the male, or have information that may assist with the investigation, please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.