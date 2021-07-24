Several Weapons Seized By OPP After Warrant Execution

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged a suspect with several weapon and drug related charges following the execution of a search warrant at an Orillia residence.

On July 23, 2021, at 3 a.m., members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from Orillia and Muskoka, with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), executed a search warrant on a West Street south residence following a weapons investigation.

One suspect was arrested and a search resulted in the seizure of several weapons including two replica handguns, numerous edged weapons, several clubs and a pair of homemade spiked “brass knuckles” as well as a quantity of cocaine and Methamphetamine.

As a result, Jafrd Schweir, age 43, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Four counts of Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Two counts of Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Four counts of Failure to comply with undertaking

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Three counts of Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The accused was held for a bail hearing.