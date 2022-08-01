Scotiabank Study Reveals Five Banking Challenges For Newcomers To Canada

First-hand experiences shared by newcomers highlight the challenges of finding a solid financial footing

As Canada continues to rebuild from the impact of the pandemic, immigration will act as a key economic driver that can help address labour shortages and strengthen the social and economic fabric of our communities.

Scotiabank recently conducted research to better understand the experiences of newcomers as they move to Canada. This included in-depth interviews with newcomers and the financial advisors that serve them, to learn more about the unique challenges they face as they begin their life in Canada.

The research revealed that newcomers most commonly experience feeling worried, overwhelmed, and confused by their finances and navigating through the Canadian banking system.

High rental costs, getting the right documentation and identification, signing up for a mobile phone and credit card, and finding employment were identified as the common challenges shortly after arriving in Canada. The research revealed that lack of knowledge of the financial system and cultural norms exposed newcomers to financial fraud, targeting them for internet and phone scams.

The research also revealed that newcomers take a long-term view when it comes to achieving financial success in Canada.

“At Scotiabank, we want to help people new to Canada find their financial footing right from the start because the long-term financial success of Canada depends on it,” said Terri-Lee Weeks, Executive Vice President of Retail Customer at Scotiabank. “We know that newcomers often choose to come to Canada in the hopes of experiencing a better quality of life with access to greater opportunities. However, upon arrival, they continue to face challenges that can have a long-term impact on their lives as well as on the broader Canadian economy. We can help break down barriers by providing the right advice and expertise.”

The research found the top motivations for coming to Canada include seeking out a better quality of life and a better future, opportunities to grow a career in Canada, and reunify families. Scotiabank’s StartRight ® Program provides targeted support to newcomers, from unlimited no-fee international money transfers and no-fee accounts for the first year to qualified and inclusive expertise from welcoming advisors across the country.

Based on the top 5 challenges of starting right in Canada, Scotiabank has the following general banking advice for newcomers wanting to set themselves up for success beyond the basics: