Scam – Huntsville Lake Of Bays Fire Department Not Soliciting Donations

Residents are advised of a new phone scam where callers claim to be calling on behalf of the fire department and are asking for funds to assist with the wildfires in Canada. The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department is not making these calls and would never solicit for donations over the phone.

Residents are advised to hang up immediately and report any suspicious calls to the Ontario Provincial Police non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

For more information on protecting yourself from a potential phishing scam, visit ontario.ca.