RVH Welcomes The First Baby Of 2022

Each year more than 2,000 babies are born in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle; it calls for a special occasion to welcome the first baby born in 2022.

Arriving at 6:10 a.m. on January 1, Barrie residents Samantha Vanbodegom and Devon Du Vernet welcomed their baby boy Oliver Cornelius Orion Du Vernet, weighing 7lbs 9oz, into the world.

In honour of the occasion, RVH is proud to present Oliver with a keepsake teddy bear.

Congratulations to the whole family!