RVH Welcomes The First Baby Of 2022

Kelly Hart
Cutline Samantha and Devon welcome their baby boy Oliver, born January 1, 2022 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

Each year more than 2,000 babies are born in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle; it calls for a special occasion to welcome the first baby born in 2022.

Arriving at 6:10 a.m. on January 1, Barrie residents Samantha Vanbodegom and Devon Du Vernet welcomed their baby boy Oliver Cornelius Orion Du Vernet, weighing  7lbs 9oz, into the world.

In honour of the occasion, RVH is proud to present Oliver with a keepsake teddy bear.

Congratulations to the whole family!

